Ballymoney firms shine at Social Media Awards

Buzz Off at Bumble and Bee received the runner-up award in the Influencer Campaign of the Year category and Zara McLaughlin of Zara McLaughlin Studio was named runner-up in the Content Creator of the Year category.

Founders of the NI Social Media Awards, Niamh Taylor, Managing Director of Digital 24 and Caroline O’Neill Business Coach and Social Media Consultant of Digg For Success and Digg Mama said: “We are delighted to celebrate everything that is good about social media which has played a huge part over the last two years in all of our personal and professional lives.

"It has helped get us through some very dark days and has also been the most amazing tool during this challenging time to help businesses grow. Over 400 entries were received and our judges were blown away by every single one of them. Congratulations to Buzz Off at Bumble and Bee and Zara McLaughlin Studio for this well-deserved recognition.”

Laura Cassidy from Buzz Of At Bumble And Bee picked up the runner-up award for Influencer Campaign of the Year from Laura Brennan of Pod Camping Ireland

Speaking on behalf of the judges, Oonagh O’Hagan, Managing Director of Meaghers Pharmacy Group added: “The quality of the entries reflected the sheer hard work businesses, organisations and individuals across NI are putting into their social media platforms.

“It is clear that local businesses are being very strategic in their plans and many are exceeding their targeted goals. Meanwhile, the content that is being created is engaging audiences and capturing the hearts and minds of people across the platforms. Congratulations to all of our finalists and winners and keep up the amazing work!”

For full list of winners, www.nisocialmediaawards.com