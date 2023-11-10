Ballymoney Jobs and Benefits Office to hold Youth Support Event for anyone aged 16-30
Ballymoney Jobs and Benefits Office are holding a Youth Support Event for anyone aged 16-30.
The event will take place on Wednesday, November 15 from 10am – 1pm in Ballymoney Jobs and Benefits Office. Various providers will be in attendance on the day to offer advice on:
Current employment opportunities, training and apprenticeship programmes, career guidance, CV and interview tips and health and wellbeing support.
All welcome to attend the event to get help and support with job applications and progression.