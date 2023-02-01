The NI Beauty Excellence Awards 2023 have been launched with the help of two Ballymoney locals.

Elanna McGowan, the local beauty entrepreneur and co-founder of Pearl Beauty with her husband, Paddy, returns to the Award’s judging panel for the second year.

Elanna launched the Awards for 2023 last week alongside Ballymoney’s Laura Shiels, Brand Manager for the NI Beauty Excellence Awards title sponsor, West Coast Cooler.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The awards, taking place this May, are designed to recognise and celebrate the success of the aesthetics, beauty and hair industries in Northern Ireland. The award categories, which are now open, are free to enter and are open to any beauty, hair salon or aesthetic clinic, training school or business within the Northern Ireland beauty industry. Entries will close on Friday, March 17.

Left to right: Pictured launching the 2023 NI Beauty Excellence Awards are West Coast Cooler Brand Manager Laura Shiels, MD of Weir Events Sarah Weir, and Pearl Beauty founder and judge Elanna McGowan

With the introduction of six new categories this year, there now are 25 categories that will showcase the talent and innovation evident within the thriving beauty industry here, which is growing year on year.

The awards, hosted by Pamela Ballantine, will take place on Saturday, May 13 at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast. Elana will be joined by Paul Stafford, the multi-award-winning hairdresser and owner of Belfast’s Stafford Hair, Medical Director at Woodford Medical Dr Mervyn Patterson and make-up artist and skincare expert, Katrina Doran.

New to the panel this year is nail expert and Renew Beauty, BioSculpture and Elim Educator, Ingrid Graham, Dr Martina Collins, Principal Dentist and owner of Martina Dental & Skin Clinic and last year’s winner of Overall Contribution to the Industry, founder and former CEO of Vita Liberata, Alyson Hogg MBE.

Elanna commented: "We are an industry of innovation, creativity and passion and that shines through all the entries we go through on the panel. I’m so excited to read through this year’s entries and find out our winners in May.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Laura Shiels, Brand Manager for West Coast Cooler, said: “We’re also proud to support the launch of one of the new awards this year, the West Coast Cooler People’s Choice Award, which is an exciting addition for 2023. We’ve all had those beauty SOS moments, where someone has stepped in to save the day, so this is an opportunity to celebrate the beauty saviours we just couldn’t live without.”