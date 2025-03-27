Terex Campsie, the locally based manufacturing home for Terex environmental and material handling brands, has unveiled a unique, blue-painted machine to raise awareness and encourage early detection of prostate cancer.

Launched during Prostrate Cancer Awareness Month, the machine’s development, painted in the signature colour of Prostate Cancer UK, was personally driven by Stevie Black, Operations Director at Terex Campsie, whose own diagnosis of prostate cancer has been the catalyst for Terex to support in this important cause.

Stevie’s journey began in late 2023, when he proactively sought medical advice after experiencing mild symptoms. A blood test and subsequent MRI led to his diagnosis in early January 2024, revealing medium aggression prostate cancer. Though the diagnosis was a shock, Stevie’s early detection gave him a range of treatment options to manage his diagnosis.

“I was in disbelief when I first heard the words ‘you have cancer.’ But the hardest part was telling my family, especially my children. It’s something you never want to share, but I knew I had to,” Stevie reflected.

"In many ways, it was like managing a business crisis – when there can be uncertainty, waiting for results, and making decisions with incomplete information. My first steps were to educate myself and get a plan clear in my head before I shared my diagnosis, this decision was one I was glad I took, by the time I shared the news I was able to do so without causing huge upset to my family and friends. I caught it early, and I had options."

Well known on the Causeway Coast in sporting and music circles, Stevie’s decision to publicly share his story stems from a deep belief in the importance of early detection and awareness. With prostate cancer affecting one in eight men, he knows first-hand that early action can save lives.

“Prostate cancer often has few symptoms, and many men can go about their daily lives unaware. But early detection can make a life-saving difference,” he said.

The striking blue machine was made possible through the dedication and collaboration of the team at Terex Campsie, along with the Terex Ballymoney site, who fabricated and painted the machine.

“I’m proud that Terex has embraced this initiative and all our suppliers who have supported it. It’s a small thing we can do, but I hope it will encourage men to start the conversation and take action,” said Stevie.

The campaign encourages men to take regular check-ups seriously, starting with a simple, quick test, available on Prostrate Cancer UK website, to assess their risk.

“My hope is that this campaign will reach not only men at Terex, but the broader community as well, to encourage them to get checked,” Stevie said.

“We all have a role to play in raising awareness. I never thought this would happen to me, but it did. And it’s only by catching it early that we can make sure it doesn’t happen too late.”

1 . NEWS Ballymoney man Stevie Black, Operations Director at Terex, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in early 2024. CREDIT TEREX Photo: TEREX

2 . NEWS Stevie Black in a dark blue t-shirt as a reminder that 1 in 8 men will receive a prostate cancer diagnosis. CREDIT TEREX Photo: TEREX