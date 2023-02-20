Paving and walling manufacturer, Tobermore, has partnered with the Scottish Woodlands to plant over 44,000 trees in Northern Ireland – and Ballymoney is one of the sites they are planting.

In line with their net zero targets, Tobermore has purchased a site located on the outskirts of Ballymoney. In the coming weeks, the green field site will be transformed into a forest comprised of entirely native tree species including oak, crab apple and wild cherry.

The woodland will be maintained for the next five years by the Scottish Woodlands and funded by DAERA through the Forest Expansion Scheme.

The initiative kicked off on February 9 when Tobermore staff were joined by local schoolchildren to visit the site and commemorate the occasion. Eco-conscious pupils from Our Lady of Lourdes School and Garryduff Primary School came along to hear about the project, its goals and to join in with the tree planting.

Local school children from Garryduff Primary School helped plant trees

David Henderson, Managing Director and owner of Tobermore commented: “Tobermore is delighted to be involved in this environmental project. Our partnership with the Scottish Woodlands coincides with our extensive decarbonisation programme. We are extremely passionate about protecting our environment and therefore sustainability is a key strategic focus for Tobermore.”

Brian Malcomson, Senior Forest Manager of Scottish Woodlands Ltd commented: “This woodland achieves several objectives all at once. The primary one is by contributing to offset carbon emissions generated by Tobermore, but also it will enhance biodiversity of the local area, enhance the landscape aesthetics of the area, provide a space for recreation and education and providing employment."

