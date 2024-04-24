Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Musgrave awards ceremony celebrates and recognises the achievements, hard work and dedication of its retail partners across the SuperValu, Centra and MACE brands.

It was a successful night for McCool’s SuperValu and Centra stores, with all three branches taking home an award. SuperValu McCool’s Ballymoney was awarded Fundraiser of the Year for its support of Action Cancer after raising an incredible £11,225 during 2023. The store also scooped silver in the SuperValu Store of the Year, while SuperValu Kells took home bronze.

