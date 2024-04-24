Ballymoney store McCool's SuperValu wins Fundraiser of the Year title at retail awards
The Musgrave awards ceremony celebrates and recognises the achievements, hard work and dedication of its retail partners across the SuperValu, Centra and MACE brands.
It was a successful night for McCool’s SuperValu and Centra stores, with all three branches taking home an award. SuperValu McCool’s Ballymoney was awarded Fundraiser of the Year for its support of Action Cancer after raising an incredible £11,225 during 2023. The store also scooped silver in the SuperValu Store of the Year, while SuperValu Kells took home bronze.
In the Centra Foodmarket Store of the Year category, Centra McCool’s Ballymena was awarded silver. Mace Boyd’s Main Street Toome took the title of Excellence in Social Media while Centra Carrickfergus Woodburn won the Musgrave owned Centra Store of the Year award, recognised for its excellent customer service and for being active in the community.