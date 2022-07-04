Ballymoney Town Forum needs YOU

It is currently seeking applications from people who live or work in Ballymoney who would like to be involved.

A Town Centre Forum is an advisory group consisting of members of the local community, business owners, elected representatives and Council officials.

The purpose of Town Centre Forums is to act as an advisory group for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, to ensure the development and sustainability of town centres.

Apply now to be a member of Ballymoney Town Forum

Some of the responsibilities of the Town Centre Forum members will include attending scheduled meetings, engaging constructively in discussions regarding Town Centre matters and actively championing the Town Centre Forum.

Any group or business situated within Ballymoney town centre who would like to be able to play a role in advocating for the town centre can apply.

The Ballymoney Town Centre Forum provide feedback to Council officials and elected local representatives, discuss new ideas, help plan initiatives, review progress on activities and work together to find solutions to recurring issues and emerging challenges.

Anyone interested in registering their interest in becoming a member of Ballymoney or Town Centre Forum, should an email to: [email protected]

Completed application forms must be returned no later than 5pm on Monday , July 25.