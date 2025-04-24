Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Ballymoney woman has been named on the prestigious Forbes 30 under 30 Europe list for ‘social impact’.

Naomi McGregor was recognised for her company Movetru’s mission to ‘eradicate preventable injuries through data-driven decisions’.

In pursuit of a ballet career at 14 years old, Naomi injured her knee. After three years and eight different specialists, her injury was finally diagnosed. At this time, she was told she would never be able to dance again.

Naomi’s personal experience identified a gap in the industry so she took matters into her own hands. She dedicated her Master’s dissertation in Engineering to developing the vision for a future where the athlete’s wellbeing is at the forefront of every decision.

Ballymoney woman Naomi McGregor has made the Forbes 30 under 30 Europe list for social impact. CREDIT MOVETRU

Forbes said of Movetru: “Their on-field and on-court wearables measure real-time biomechanics and force generation. Through ACL-specific (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) research with over 100 athletes (70% of whom are female) they've already developed insights to reduce injury risks, particularly for women who are up to eight times more likely to suffer ACL injuries.”

Posting on Instagram, former Coleraine Grammar School pupil Naomi said she was “incredibly honoured” to be named on the list.

She added: "This milestone comes at a time when everything we’ve been building at Movetru is coming to life. We have secured VC (venture capital) investment, developed and launched our deep tech solution, completed over 100 ACL-specific athlete trials, and brought our product to market.

"Movetru began with my own experience of injury — the end of a dream that became the start of a mission. Now, to be transforming how athletes move, recover, and thrive is something I’ll never take for granted.”

