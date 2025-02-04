Rosie’s journey began at Terex, where she took on the role of a welder, becoming the only female on the shop floor. CREDIT TEREX

A Ballymoney woman has spoken of how she changed careers from a background in theatre to becoming the only female welder on the floor of a north coast firm.

Mother-of three Rosie Wildwood had a background in theatre and the arts and her career shift into engineering is a testament to her strength and determination to break down barriers in a traditionally male-dominated field.

“I wanted to change direction in my career after having my children,” Rosie said. “I was drawn to engineering because it blends technical skills with creativity and innovation. But more than that, I knew the industry needed more women, and I felt like I could be the change I wanted to see.”

Rosie’s journey began at Terex in Ballymoney, where she took on the role of a welder, becoming the only female on the shop floor.

Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by North West Regional College and presented by Luke McCloskey and Patrick McKeown to the Winner – Rosie Wildwood from Terex at the Causeway Chamber of Commerce CC&G People Awards 2024 in partnership with Go Succeed (NI Business Support) held at the Lodge Hotel. CREDIT CIARAN CLANCY

“It was a huge change in workplace culture for me,” she admits. “I was nervous at first, but I really enjoyed the work, and that made all the difference.”

When she discovered an apprenticeship in mechanical and manufacturing engineering, it was the perfect opportunity to retrain while continuing to support her family. Now in her second year of the four-year apprenticeship, Rosie’s achievements are nothing short of extraordinary.

Not only has she earned high marks at Ulster University, securing a place on the Dean’s List, received the university Apprentice Rising Star, Mechanical & Manufacturing, 2024 and won the Ulster University Nuprint Technologies Engineer of the Year Prize for 2023-24, but she has also made significant contributions at Terex.

Rosie’s role is varied and changes with the needs of the factory, from offering support and providing information to team members, to solving problems and improving processes. She was integral in developing a SMART manufacturing data algorithm in collaboration with Ulster University, which supports the site’s Paintline efficiency metrics, and she has also created many jigs and fixtures that support product quality and health and safety.

Beyond her technical achievements, Rosie is a passionate advocate for inclusion, and she supports the site’s efforts in making Terex Ballymoney a welcoming and accessible workplace for all.

“Since I’ve joined, the number of women on site has more than doubled,” she said, highlighting the positive cultural shift that has contributed to greater gender representation.

Through her hard work, dedication, and commitment to driving positive change, Rosie is not only shaping her own future but also inspiring and paving the way for others in the engineering field. She has worked with local schools to inspire young people to pursue engineering, connecting with over 100 local children and young adults to talk about her journey into engineering as well as the global company that sits on their doorstep.

“I hope my story encourages others to pursue their dreams,” Rosie said. “No matter where you start or how old you are, it’s never too late to make a change and take control of your future.”

Terex Ballymoney says it is proud that Rosie Wildwood also won the Apprentice of the Year award at the 2024 Causeway Coast & Glens People

Awards. While a personal milestone for Rosie, the award reflects her significant contributions to Terex in Ballymoney and the wider engineering industry.