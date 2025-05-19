A Ballymoney woman’s business has won an all-Ireland excellence award.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grace Smith’s Workforce Wellness won the award for Best Corporate Healthcare Programme 2025 at the inaugural Private Healthcare Excellence Awards, a first-of-its-kind ceremony celebrating outstanding innovation and achievement in private healthcare.

Workforce Wellness is described as ‘a bold, no-nonsense corporate wellbeing consultancy’ led by Grace who is also founder of Forge Female Fitness in Ballymoney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as this most recent award, Grace has won Great British Entrepreneur of the Year Northern Ireland, Health & Wellbeing Business of the Year and Coach of the Year.

Grace Smith's Workforce Wellness has been named winner of Best Corporate Healthcare Programme 2025 at the inaugural Private Healthcare Excellence Awards, a first-of-its-kind ceremony celebrating outstanding innovation and achievement in private healthcare across the island of Ireland.CREDIT GRACE SMITH

The Private Healthcare Excellence Awards, judged independently by a panel of esteemed consultants, doctors, professors, and healthcare experts, recognise the highest standards of excellence, leadership, and impact within the private healthcare sector.

Workforce Wellness stood out in a highly competitive category that included major industry players such as Vhi, JORA Health, and Duality Healthcare.

The judges commended Workforce Wellness for its ground-breaking, evidence-based approach to workplace wellbeing, specifically within the construction industry. Its flagship initiative, RenewYou, delivered in partnership with leading contractor GRAHAM Group, was recognised for its high engagement, measurable outcomes, and cross-organisational impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace said: “To be recognised by healthcare leaders across Ireland for a wellbeing solution that’s rooted in real behaviour change, not tick-box initiatives, is an incredible honour.”

Grace Smith has quickly become a recognised industry expert, speaking on national stages about the future of wellbeing in the workplace. Most recently, she delivered a powerful keynote address at the National Construction Summit, highlighting how wellbeing must become the foundation of modern business strategy.