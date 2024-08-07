Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BANBRIDGE-based RANE Digital, a full-service digital marketing agency, is excited to announce its expansion into the Canadian market.

It follows the success of a partnership with the Ireland Canada Chamber of Commerce Toronto on the development and migration of their new website.

This expansion is part of RANE's strategic growth plan. Leveraging the positive reception to recent work and the strong Irish diaspora in Canada, RANE has also identified Canada as a growing market for its services.

According to recent data, digital advertising spending in Canada will amount to an estimated 16.19 billion Canadian dollars, up from 14.72 billion dollars a year earlier.

​Sarah Murphy, executive director ICCCTO, Vlad Shevchenko, data & web manager, with Robbie Black & Neil Davey, RANE Digital Marketing Agency.

The figure is forecast to continue to expand, exceeding 21.5 billion dollars by 2028.

RANE, known for delivering high-quality services, is poised to offer Canadian businesses top-tier digital marketing solutions, including SEO, website design, content creation, and more with the added advantage of their UK/Ireland location, access to market leading talent and competitive rates.

Sarah Murphy, Executive Director of Ireland Canada Chamber of Commerce Toronto (ICCCTO), praised RANE's contributions, stating: “I extend a heartfelt thanks to Neil and Robbie from RANE for their exceptional support during the migration of our new website (www.icccto.com).

“Their expertise and dedication have been invaluable in ensuring a smooth transition and enhancing our online presence.”

RANE is planning another visit to Canada to explore further opportunities and establish deeper connections within the local business community.

The agency is also considering establishing a permanent office in Canada in 2025, which would include hiring local talent to better serve the Canadian market.

Neil and Robbie, founders of RANE, expressed their enthusiasm for the expansion. “Canada's strong economic landscape, combined with the cultural connections and the demand for our services, makes it an ideal next step for RANE.

“We are excited about the opportunity to work more closely with Canadian businesses and contribute to their growth with our comprehensive digital marketing expertise.”

For more information about RANE Digital Marketing Agency and their services, visit www.makeitrane.com.