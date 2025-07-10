Banbridge restaurant Andy Joes has announced “with a heavy heart” that it is to close with immediate effect.

A statement issued this morning read: “This has not been an easy decision.

“Like many in our industry, we’ve faced relentless challenges - rising product costs, increasing utility rates, staffing shortages, and more.

“Despite our best efforts, these pressures have made it unsustainable to continue.”

Shock closure...popular Scarva Street restaurant, Andy Joes.

Andy Joes said that local developments have also had a “significant impact” on the business.

“The closure of all 14 nearby public parking spaces due to the stalled social housing project, the new traffic lights positioned directly outside our off-sales entrance, and the decision to block off a previously unused but vital space in front of our doors have all contributed to a drastic decline in customer access - not only affecting Andy Joes, but our neighbours Tele Pizza, Superfry, Walshes, and other Scarva Street businesses as well.

“There are two large, currently unused areas nearby that could have helped support all local traders had they been better utilised for public parking.”

Thanking their customers, the Andy Joes team added: “To our incredible customers and staff: thank you.

“We are deeply grateful for your loyalty, your support, and the memories we’ve created together.

“Andy Joes was more than just a restaurant - it was a community, and that’s because of you.”

Any unused vouchers can be redeemed at Bin 66 or The Detroit Bar.