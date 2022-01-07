Banbridge’s Ingrid nails new role as face of Beauty Awards for 2022

Three of Northern Ireland’s top social media powerhouses and beauty entrepreneurs have been named as official ambassadors for the Northern Ireland Beauty Excellence Awards. Founder of Pearl Beauty Elanna McGowan, Nail Technician and Elim Educator Ingrid Graham and Lifestyle Influencer Ashlee Coburn were revealed as the fresh faces of the awards which have recently launched and will take place in May

The Banbridge native is a decorated nail and pedicure expert who has a dedicated following online, allowing her to share her passion and importance for good nail practice and understanding of the industry.

Grasping opportunities with those well-manicured hands, Ingrid used the time gained during the past couple of years to expand her skill set to luxury pedicures and is now an educator for the prestigious skincare brand, Elim teaching hundreds of students across Ireland.

Taking on the role of NI Beauty Excellence Awards Ambassador will see Ingrid honour the salons, hairdressers, clinics, spas, products and industry experts when the awards take place in May 2022.

Speaking of her passion for the industry, Ingrid commented; “Educating students is extremely rewarding. Many of my students have had no experience and have since gone on to have a successful business with a great client base. I offer a wide range of courses to help with skill building, technique and confidence, offering continued support even after the course. I offer small intimate group courses to ensure that my students receive full attention and guidance and enable me to pass on the greatest knowledge.

“The NI Beauty Excellence Awards strive to not only shine a spotlight on our booming beauty industry in Northern Ireland, but to help propel those striving to make it a more responsible, valued and experienced space. There are businesses out there doing incredible practices and we can’t wait to shout about them.”

Ingrid joins founder of Pearl Beauty, Elanna McGowan and fashion design graduate and lifestyle influencer, Ashlee Coburn as the trio of ambassadors for the Awards this year.

Creator and organiser Sarah Weir of Weir Events added; “I’m so excited for Ingrid, Elanna and Ashlee to be on board this year. They are three of the most respected voices online when it comes to lifestyle and beauty, they are trusted and authentic and are doing brilliant things with local businesses – even creating their own!”