Bank of Ireland Coleraine branch to hold public defibrillator training event
A Coleraine bank, which recently installed a defibrillator at their branch, is to host a launch and community training event.
Bank of Ireland Coleraine will host the event on Friday, June 6 from 9.15am for the local community to receive training on how to use the device in case of an emergency.
A volunteer from the British Heart Foundation will be in attendance to explain first hand just how important the devices are.
The team at Bank of Ireland Coleraine would like as many people as possible to join them as they celebrate this important step towards making the community safer. Light refreshments will be provided.
Anyone interested is asked to email Catherine Campbell at [email protected] to reserve a place.