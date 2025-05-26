A Coleraine bank, which recently installed a defibrillator at their branch, is to host a launch and community training event.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bank of Ireland Coleraine will host the event on Friday, June 6 from 9.15am for the local community to receive training on how to use the device in case of an emergency.

A volunteer from the British Heart Foundation will be in attendance to explain first hand just how important the devices are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team at Bank of Ireland Coleraine would like as many people as possible to join them as they celebrate this important step towards making the community safer. Light refreshments will be provided.

Anyone interested is asked to email Catherine Campbell at [email protected] to reserve a place.