Bank of Ireland joins 159 Financial Fraud Line

Bank of Ireland UK is the latest financial services provider to join 159, the memorable short-code phone number that connects UK consumers safely and securely with their bank when they receive a suspicious, unexpected or fraudulent call about their finances, or if they are worried they are the victim of financial fraud.

Under the scheme, consumers who are unsure if they are really talking to their bank can phone 159 to securely connect directly to their provider, removing the risk of being the victim of a fraudster impersonating their bank.

Allison Ewing, Fraud Manager, Education & Awareness at Bank of Ireland UK said: “Impersonation scams, where a financial criminal pretends to be from your bank, often involve an unexpected phone call needing you to take urgent action to protect your account or funds. The criminal seeks to build your trust before urging you to take action – from revealing personal information to making a payment – all with one goal in mind – to access your money.

“Our message for customers is clear – if you’re not sure it’s a call from us, hang up and call us using the number found on the back of your bank card or if that’s not easy to access, call 159. It’s also important to remember that you should never share your full PIN or enter it over the phone and to know that at Bank of Ireland we’ll never ask you to transfer money to a ‘safe account’.

Allison Ewing, Fraud Manager, Education & Awareness at Bank of Ireland UK

“In partnering with Stop Scams and the 159 scheme we can provide our customers with an additional safe and secure way to get in touch if they are worried they may be talking to or been the victim of a fraudster. Customers can continue to contact our fraud prevention team on 0800 121 7790, with our colleagues ready to help customers across the UK and Ireland 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”

Welcoming Bank of Ireland UK to the 159 scheme, Stop Scams UK CEO Mark Tierney added: “We are delighted to have Bank of Ireland UK join the 159 service and continuing their support for Stop Scams UK’s collaborative approach which is crucial in providing a united front against fraudsters.”

159 - How it Works:

When you suspect a scam, remember: Stop, Hang Up, CALL 159.

If you think someone is trying to trick you into handing over money or personal details…Stop, hang up and call 159 to speak directly to your bank.

159 is the memorable, secure number that connects you directly to your bank if you think you’re being scammed.

159 works in the same way as 101 for the police or 111 for the NHS. It’s the number you can trust to get you through to your bank’s fraud team, every time.

159 will never call you. Only a fraudster will object to you calling 159.

For detailed advice and information on how to stay safe from fraud and common scams, visit the Security & Fraud area of Bank of Ireland UK’s website.

Anyone who suspects they have been a victim of fraud should contact their bank immediately so that the bank can try to stop the fraud and where possible recover funds. Bank of Ireland customers can call the Fraud Team 24/7 on the Freephone line 0800 121 7790 or using the 159 number.