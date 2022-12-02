This coveted award saw the Carnmoney-based business beat off stiff competition from across Northern Ireland which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team.
Dean Samuel Gentleman’s Barbers was the brainchild of Dean McIlwaine who sadly passed away in the summer of 2017 before fulfilling his dream of opening his own barber shop.
Advertisement
Dean was set to open a barbers in the Woodford area of Carnmoney in 2017. After news of his death emerged, flowers were placed at the shutters of the premises.
Most Popular
Advertisement
Dean’s cousin Jordan Malone, who Dean took great pride in mentoring, later took over the business as a lasting legacy to Dean.
The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross paid a special visit to the barber shop to offer his personal congratulations on their recent success.
Advertisement
He said: “I am thrilled that Dean Samuel Gentleman’s Barbers was recognised at these awards.
"This accolade can take pride of place amongst their other achievements, their unique style and fresh approach has now saw them named as Best Barber."
Commenting on the award, Jordan Malone added: “I was delighted to receive this award, it is a great boost for myself and the team.
"I would like to thank all our customers for their valued support.
Advertisement
"We will continue to strive to be the best in our field whilst doing Dean proud and keeping his memory alive.”