Dean Samuel Gentleman’s Barbers scooped the Best Barber Award in the first-ever Northern Ireland B-Beautiful awards held at the Europa Hotel on Monday, November 27.

This coveted award saw the Carnmoney-based business beat off stiff competition from across Northern Ireland which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team.

Dean Samuel Gentleman’s Barbers was the brainchild of Dean McIlwaine who sadly passed away in the summer of 2017 before fulfilling his dream of opening his own barber shop.

Dean was set to open a barbers in the Woodford area of Carnmoney in 2017. After news of his death emerged, flowers were placed at the shutters of the premises.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Ald Stephen Ross, Cllr Alison Bennington, Jordan Malone, Zach McCauley and Stephen O'Neill.

Dean’s cousin Jordan Malone, who Dean took great pride in mentoring, later took over the business as a lasting legacy to Dean.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross paid a special visit to the barber shop to offer his personal congratulations on their recent success.

He said: “I am thrilled that Dean Samuel Gentleman’s Barbers was recognised at these awards.

"This accolade can take pride of place amongst their other achievements, their unique style and fresh approach has now saw them named as Best Barber."

Commenting on the award, Jordan Malone added: “I was delighted to receive this award, it is a great boost for myself and the team.

"I would like to thank all our customers for their valued support.

