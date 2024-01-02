Grassroots football in Larne has received a funding boost thanks to sponsorship from Barista Bar.

The coffee and treats to go brand, which is owned by Henderson Foodservice, based in Mallusk, will support Wellington Recreation Football Club’s youth setup, which boasts 12 junior teams and a toddler soccer programme.

As the youth side of the club celebrates 10 years in operation, Chairman Gary Morrow says the support will enable the club to bring even more youth players to their sides, ensuring a place for young people to go and learn new skills and meet new people, all while having fun.

He said: "We are lucky to be supported by some fantastic businesses and we’re delighted that Barista Bar will back us as we go into the 2024/25 season and one of our most ambitious years of growth yet.”

Keavy O’Mahony-Truesdale from Barista Bar is pictured with Wellington Rec FC Under 12s. (Picture: Press Eye).

The club has been a part of the community since 1950, and has grown to bring a huge number of opportunities for players of all ages, now with over 350 playing and non-playing members throughout the club, based at Brookvale Park.

Barista Bar’s sponsorship will help subsidise the cost of new equipment and team kits, player membership fees and travel expenses for their games that will continue across Co Antrim into the new year.

Keavy O’Mahony-Truesdale, Brand Manager at Barista Bar added: “Wellington Rec Club is rooted in the heart of the community, providing opportunities for young people to meet new people, work as part of a team, and become motivated young people and ambassadors for their town not just through their coaching and matches, but through all the wonderful community and charity outreach they do too.

“We are thrilled to support the club’s future growth ambitions with our sponsorship that will take care of important facilities and expenses so the club can focus on that growth, especially with the new 4G pitch coming into fruition early this year.”

Mid and East Antrim councillors agreed to support a £250K funding bid for a new 4G pitch at Brookvale Park last year, thanks to a campaign from the club, which also included their own fundraising drive as well as a funding application with the Irish Football Association.