Bassetts and NI Children’s Hospice Unite to Brighten Young Lives

Bassetts, one of Northern Ireland’s leading Plumbing, Heating and Bathroom Merchants, is proud to announce the launch of a brand-new charity partnership with the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice. This exciting collaboration marks the beginning of a two-year commitment to support the vital work the Hospice delivers to children and families across the province.

With 13 branches across Northern Ireland, Bassetts will rally its staff and customers behind a full calendar of fundraising events and awareness campaigns designed to make a tangible difference. The partnership kicks off a new era of giving for the company, building on a proud history of community involvement and charity support.

The Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice offers specialist palliative care to over 4,000 babies, children, and adults each year. Their compassionate services include nursing care at home, in-patient respite stays, end-of-life care, bereavement support, and antenatal services through the pioneering Tiny Horizons programme delivered in partnership with the NHS.

The partnership will see Bassetts branches hosting a variety of events, from golf days and breakfast mornings to raffles and staff-led initiatives, all aimed at raising funds and awareness for the Hospice’s life-changing work.

L-R: Bassetts Showroom Consultant, Brenda Hall, Managing Director, Bassetts, Neil Collins and Corporate Fundraiser from NI Children's Hospice, Kieran Buchanan.

Neil Collins, Managing Director of Bassetts, said: “The launch of our partnership with the NI Children’s Hospice marks a significant milestone for Bassetts. The extraordinary work they do in providing care, compassion, and comfort to families during their most challenging times is genuinely inspiring. We are deeply honoured to support their mission, and our team is fully committed and energised to ensure this partnership makes a meaningful and lasting impact.”

The NI Children’s Hospice’s mission is to deliver compassionate, specialist palliative care underpinned by education, innovation, and research. Its vision is to ensure every infant, child, and adult with a life-limiting illness receives the highest standard of care possible.

As this new partnership begins, Bassetts is committed to raising awareness and vital funds to help sustain and grow the Children’s Hospice’s essential services across Northern Ireland.