The event, which took place at Greenacres Golf Centre in Ballyclare on June 9 was part of the company’s ongoing fundraising efforts for Women’s Aid, which are taking place throughout the year. This involves both in-house and public activities to raise awareness of the charity and its work, as well as generating monetary support. More than 30 local businesses sponsored the golf day, with various others also making donations for raffle prizes.

Declan McGirr, one of the key organisers behind the event and Distribution Sales Manager for Warehousing & Distribution at Bathshack (which has showrooms in Belfast, Lisburn, Antrim, Coleraine, Ballymena, Dublin and Cork), said the Golf Day had been a great success and they were delighted to have raised so much.

“Our final total of £10,506 is amazing and I’d like to thank all the teams who took part, along with our sponsors and the businesses who donated raffle prizes,” he said.

Women’s Aid is Bathshack’s chosen charity for 2023. Photo credit Bathshack

“Each one of them helped us reach this fantastic total and it was great to see everyone coming together to raise money for a very worthy charity, while also having fun on the day. We’d also, of course, like to thank our hosts, Greenacres Golf Centre, for their hospitality and for helping to make the Golf Day a success.

“I would also like to thank our Wellbeing Team for all their support and help before, during and after the event.”

A total of 15 teams took part – comprising sponsors and Bathshack employees – working their way round the 18-hole course at Greenacres Golf Centre. There were, of course, a few surprises along the way, including a ‘Beat the Pro’ challenge at hole six. Here, participants were invited to see whether they could beat Northern Irish golfing professional and coach, Bailey Wilson, with their best shot.

There was also a minibar at hole 10, with refreshments for the golfers on what was another sweltering summer’s day.

Teeing off at Greenacres Golf Centre for Bathshack’s recent Charity Golf Day. Photo by Bathshack

The event finished with an evening meal at Greenacres, followed by the raffle, with prizes including a four-ball voucher from Greenacres, whiskey and gin from Hinch Distillery, a meal voucher from The Rabbit Hotel and vouchers from Total Golf. There was also a hamper up for grabs from Centra, tickets to see the Ulster Orchestra perform and a £200 Bathshack voucher.

Sarah Mason, CEO of Women’s Aid Federation NI, added: “Women’s Aid Federation NI would like to express our sincerest thanks to all the team at Bathshack for raising such an incredible amount of vital funds to support our work to tackle domestic abuse across Northern Ireland – a serious issue which impacts far too many women, children and young people in our community.

“As a company, Bathshack is setting a high example in acknowledging and committing to support major societal issues which affect Northern Ireland and by doing so, you are also raising awareness of the extent of domestic abuse, and for that we thank you.”