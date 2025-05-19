Bathshack support opening of Habitat ReStore in Lisnagelvin

Habitat for Humanity Ireland is delighted that Bathshack donated sanitary ware, to support the opening of its newest Habitat ReStore in Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre.

Building on the success of six Habitat ReStores across Ireland, ReStore Lisnagelvin will open this summer and will deliver real impact for local people and the wider community in Derry.

Habitat ReStore, the charity’s social enterprise, is the low-cost DIY store that builds sustainable community and directly tackles poverty locally. By selling new and used building and home improvement materials ReStore helps local people to improve their homes at low cost. ReStore also provides skills and employability training for people of all ages and backgrounds and diverted more than 1,600 tons of reusable waste from landfill last year.

Jenny Williams, Habitat Ireland’s Chief Executive, said, “We are so thankful for the support of Bathshack, in helping us fit-out ReStore Lisnagelvin. Support from companies and individuals enables 120,000 local people access low-cost materials to improve their homes at ReStore and it is a hub for other local programmes, including House to Home which provides practical support for vulnerable people.”

ReStore will open in Lisnagelvin shopping centre in summer 2025.

Peter Dunlop, Managing Director of Bathshack, said, "We’re proud to support the opening of Habitat ReStore Lisnagelvin. At Bathshack, we believe in giving back to the communities that support us, and this partnership aligns with our commitment to our social impact. It’s rewarding to know that our donation will help make a real difference for families in Derry and the wider community."

Learn more about Habitat ReStore on the charity’s website habitatireland.org/restore