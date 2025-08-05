Belfast hosts 38 of Northern Ireland’s 90 coworking spaces — see what It costs to work there

As of Q2 2025, there are 4,199 flexible workspaces across the UK and Ireland — including 90 in Northern Ireland. Belfast is home to 38 of these, accounting for over 40% of the region’s inventory and firmly establishing it as Northern Ireland’s largest coworking market.

That’s according to CoworkingCafe’s Q2 2025 State of the Coworking Industry Report, which draws on proprietary data as of July.

The report provides a detailed breakdown of flexible workspace supply at both national and local levels — highlighting the top 15 coworking markets, the largest operators, and median pricing for monthly memberships, day passes, virtual office packages, and meeting rooms.

Coworking in Northern Ireland – Q2 2025

Distribution of Coworking Spaces — UK & Ireland Q2 2025

Northern Ireland presents a coworking landscape defined by competitive regional pricing and a high number of flexible workspace options.

As of Q2 2025, monthly memberships average £162, slightly below the UK median of £180.

Day passes are notably affordable at £15/day, among the lowest in the country.

Virtual office packages come in at £55/month, and meeting rooms are priced at a regional median of £25/hour, both under national averages.

The region’s coworking activity is anchored by Formation Works, the leading operator in Northern Ireland, with 11 locations.

Coworking in Belfast – Q2 2025

As Northern Ireland’s coworking hub, Belfast ranks #8 nationally, with 38 flexible workspaces—the highest concentration in the region.

Monthly memberships in Belfast average £192, placing the city above both the regional and national medians.

Day passes cost £30/day, tying Belfast with Greater London, Oxford, and Edinburgh for the highest daily access rates among UK coworking markets.

Despite this, virtual office subscriptions remain relatively accessible at £60/month, significantly below the national median of £95.

Meeting room rates in the city sit at £30/hour, aligned with national pricing and comparable to other mid-range markets like Aberdeen and Bristol.

UK & Ireland Coworking Overview – Q2 2025

As of Q2 2025, the UK and Ireland collectively host 4,199 coworking spaces, reflecting a broad and mature flexible office landscape.

The UK accounts for 3,949 of these locations, with 3,456 in England, 279 in Scotland, 124 in Wales, and 90 in Northern Ireland.

Greater London remains the epicenter of activity, with 1,202 coworking spaces, followed by other major hubs such as Manchester (118), Birmingham (68), Glasgow (61), and Bristol (61).

In Ireland, there are 250 coworking spaces, with nearly half concentrated in Dublin (119) — firmly positioning the capital as the country’s dominant flex office market.

You can read the full report at https://www.coworkingcafe.com/blog/uk-ireland-coworking-report/

