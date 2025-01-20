Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Around 100 jobs will be on offer at Belfast International Airport’s recruitment fair on Saturday (January 25).

The airport, a member of the VINCI Airports network, is seeking to fill a range of full time, part time and seasonal roles.

Teams from the airport and associated partner companies including Jet2.com, Swissport, Wilson James, MountCharles, Airport Taxi company, Aelia Duty Free and Boots will be on hand to guide attendees through the application process as well discuss competitive salaries and related company benefits.

Positions on offer include ground handling, security, retail, driving and catering. The roles will support major long-term investment plans currently underway at the airport.

Phase one, the new security building and arrivals exit hall, has been completed and is operational with the next development phases underway which will transform the airport experience.

Jaclyn Coulter, human resources manager at Belfast International Airport, says: “There are a wide variety of roles available with attractive salaries and benefits and many are also flexible to suit lifestyle and other family commitments.

“The airport offers an exciting work environment and there are plenty of options to carve out a long-term career path within the travel and aviation sector. With the current investment programme underway, it’s a really exciting time to join our team and come along on this journey.

“I would encourage anyone who has interest in this sector or keen to change their current career path to come along. You will get to experience what we can offer, get a feel for the workplace culture, and contribute to future growth.”

Attendees should arrive on the day - staff and recruitment partners will be available for questions and a chat about the roles. The job fair will take place on Saturday, January 25, at Belfast’s Voco Hotel, Gasworks, Belfast, from 11am to 3pm.