Belfast to host Northern Ireland manufacturing and supply chain Conference and exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Manufacturing industry leaders from across the UK and Ireland are set to arrive in Belfast for the biggest event of its kind in Northern Ireland. The Manufacturing and Supply Chain Conference and Exhibition, in its 5th year, will be taking place at the Titanic Exhibition Centre on September 12.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will feature over a hundred trade stands as well as incorporating a comprehensive conference programme featuring free workshops and keynote speakers.

Exhibitors will range from business services through to innovative companies displaying the latest technological solutions for the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing Director, Colin Murphy from organisers Premier Publishing and Events said the event will serve as a forum for manufacturers and operators involved throughout the associated supply chains from across Northern Ireland to gather to discuss pressing issues facing their industry.

Northern Ireland Manufacturing and Supply Chain Conference and Exhibition

He added: “Generating annual sales of about £20 billion, manufacturing is crucial to Northern Ireland’s economic development.

“Manufacturers directly employ 80,000 people while supporting further employment throughout the wider supply chain in every region of Northern Ireland.

“The manufacturing sector accounts for 13.4% of Northern Ireland’s economic output, significantly higher than the UK figure of 9.8%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not just that but Northern Ireland’s manufacturers also generate almost half of the country’s external sales and more than half of export sales.

“The Northern Ireland Manufacturing and Supply Chain Conference and Exhibition will encompass the full manufacturing spectrum across the country, including the food and drink, biopharma, medtech, healthcare, engineering, transport, technology, building products, fabrics, polymers, packaging and renewables sectors.”

Throughout the day the event will cover topical themes such as Manufacturing; Supply Chain and Logistics; Sustainability; Lean Productivity & Continuous Improvement; Automation and Robotics; Procurement; 3D Printing; Hi-tech Manufacturing & Precision Engineering; IoT & Industry 4.0; and Lean Productivity and Continuous Improvement.

Colin added: “The Northern Ireland Manufacturing and Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition will provide an ideal location for businesses to meet with Government agencies and supporting associations, and gain free advice from experts on how to improve operational performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The event will also provide networking zones to connect buyers and suppliers. Indeed, the layout of the Conference and Exhibition is intended to maximise the opportunity for visitors to network and make new contacts.”

Registration for the 2024 Northern Ireland Manufacturing and Supply Chain Conference and Exhibition on September 12 at Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast is free. Tickets are available from www.northernirelandmanufacturing.co.uk/register