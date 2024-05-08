Best butchers In Northern Ireland battle for supreme champion
Scobie & Junor (Northern Ireland) held the recent Sausage Making Competition 2024 which helped identify butchers in Northern Ireland who make the best sausages.
This event highlighted the best of local culinary skills, and resulted in the crowning of the overall Supreme Champion Sausage Maker 2024, plus Best Northern Ireland Butchers Apprentice 2024.
Supreme Champion Sausage Maker 2024, was Robert Graham of Graham Family Butchers in Ballinamallard.
Northern Ireland Best Butchers Apprentice 2024 was Ellie McPadden of Lisdergan Butchery, Omagh.