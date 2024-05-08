Best butchers In Northern Ireland battle for supreme champion

The best butchers in Northern Ireland recently got together to find out who would be crowned Supreme Champion 2024
By Jonathan CannovanContributor
Published 8th May 2024, 13:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hello

Scobie & Junor (Northern Ireland) held the recent Sausage Making Competition 2024 which helped identify butchers in Northern Ireland who make the best sausages.

This event highlighted the best of local culinary skills, and resulted in the crowning of the overall Supreme Champion Sausage Maker 2024, plus Best Northern Ireland Butchers Apprentice 2024.

Supreme Champion Sausage Maker 2024, was Robert Graham of Graham Family Butchers in Ballinamallard.

Northern Ireland Best Butchers Apprentice 2024 was Ellie McPadden of Lisdergan Butchery, Omagh.

Related topics:Northern Ireland