A family-owned business in Ballymena has picked up the Best Greengrocer in the UK accolade at the Slow Food Awards.

Slemish Market Garden, based at Ecos Nature Park, is operated by Frank and Linda McCooke.

The family employs traditional chemical-free methods to grow fresh, healthy fruits and vegetables - attracting customers not only from the local area but from all over Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to their home-grown produce, the shop offers a range of seasonal fruits and vegetables, locally produced honeys, jams, and chutneys, as well as their own chicken, duck, and bantam eggs. They also stock a variety of local artisan produce including oils, dulse and jams.

Carly Ogilvie (MEA Council Sustainable Food Coordinator), Linda McCooke, Frank McCooke and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Beth Adger MBE.

Congratulating the team at Slemish Market Garden, Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Beth Adger MBE, said: “I am delighted to see all the hard work that Frank and his family have put in over the years being recognised on a UK basis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"You only have to try the produce to taste the expertise and quality – their food is delicious!”

Slemish Market Garden supports the council's goal of offering sustainable food options and informed food choices to support families and local growers.

Frank McCooke expressed his family's delight in winning the award and their commitment to providing their customers with the best produce possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also shared that they enjoy the lively banter with their customers and plan to continue serving them for many years to come.