Ballymena-based Clarke Group has received £5m investment support for its growth plans across the UK and Ireland.

The specialist facade provider has partnered with growth capital investor BGF as it seeks to increase its share of the market.

Founded in 1996 by Michael Clarke, the family-owned business has a strong reputation for producing a high quality, sustainable product and cutting-edge designs for high-rise commercial and residential buildings.

The company has recently experienced growth averaging 25% each year since 2018 and delivering revenue in 2022 of close to £30m. In June, it also opened a new high-spec head office and state-of-the-art offsite manufacturing facility in Ballymena to support team expansion.

Pictured at Clarke’s new offices in Ballymena are, from left to right, Adrian Ringrose, non-executive chair, Clarke Façades; Chris Nixon, BGF; Eugene Clarke, managing director, Clarke Façades; Michael Clarke, founder, Clarke Façades; and John Devine, BGF.

The investment from BGF will provide Clarke with working capital headroom as it continues to scale across the UK and Ireland.

BGF’s Talent Network has also introduced Adrian Ringrose, an experienced leader within the construction industry, to the business as non-executive chair.

Eugene Clarke, managing director of Clarke, said: “With increased regulation regarding the fire safety of high-rise buildings post-Grenfell, the demand for safe and sustainable façades and cladding has increased. Our market leading designs and sector-experienced team mean we’re fast becoming the partner of choice for top tier construction firms across the UK.

“It was important for us to find an investment partner that could provide not only capital, but also expertise at board level to support the company as it scales. The access to BGF’s network has been invaluable and we’re also delighted to welcome Adrian to the team.”

Market Dynamics

BGF has now invested around £65m into Northern Ireland businesses, making it one of the most significant investors in the region.

Chris Nixon, investor at BGF, said: “The UK façade market dynamics are extremely strong and double-digit sector growth will be underpinned in the long term by fire safety and ESG-related demand. When you combine this with Clarke’s track record of quality and excellence, its impressive customer base, and a focussed and experienced management team, we believe the business is perfectly primed to take further market share in the coming years.

