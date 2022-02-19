Blaney engineering and business career opportunities on offer

The Blaney Group in Ahoghill, is offering a number of engineering and sales/business roles with opportunities to progress to the next level of qualification. These roles allow you to earn while you learn without the need for a student loan.

Blaney Group has grown to include five engineering divisions and now exports products to a wide range of countries from Iceland to Australia. Join Blaney as an apprentice and you’ll combine college based learning with hands on training gained at their manufacturing plant, machine workshop and sales office in Ahoghill. Successful completion of an apprenticeship also leads to the opportunity for full time permanent employment within the company.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blaney Group is active across a wide spectrum of engineering. Blaney Gears is understood to be Ireland’s largest gear manufacturing facility and also offers bespoke industrial gear box refurbishment. The Quad-X team design and manufacture a wide range of ATV and UTV attachments, offering a growing range of over 100 attachments. Blaney Agri is the tractor machinery division. Blaney Motor Company specializes in the design and manufacture of off-highway vehicles for a wide range of sectors. Blaney Fabrication offers metal fabrication and design solutions, making components and products for other manufacturers.

Blaney Group in Ahoghill is offering a number of engineering and sales/business roles with opportunities to progress to the next level of qualification

Sean Blaney, founder of the Blaney Group is excited by the talent these apprenticeships bring to his engineering companies: “I have a strong belief in the capability of our young people and believe they should be given the opportunity to exceed their own expectations and make a real difference in our business”.

In conjunction with local colleges, Blaney are offering apprenticeship programmes to cater for a range of education and interest levels including engineering, sales, accountancy and supply chain management. Within Engineering, Blaney can offer an apprenticeship for 16+ year old school leavers which is focused on practical skills and suited to those who enjoy making, building and working with their hands. These apprenticeship programmes are a fantastic opportunity to develop engineering skills while gaining a nationally recognised qualification.

The Higher Level Apprenticeship (HLA) in Advanced Manufacturing Engineeringh is an ‘earn while you learn’ scheme which allows you to get a degree with none of the fees. It provides invaluable real world experience gained by working in a local manufacturing company without the need to attend university full time. The advanced apprenticeships are for those who are possibly more academic and enjoy using their mind to solve problems, and being involved in developing their technical talents.

A number of business-based apprenticeships are available at Blaney which provide invaluable experience to develop knowledge and skills that can’t be gained in a classroom setting. Apprenticeships include sales, accountancy and supply chain management. Apprentices have the opportunity to apply their knowledge and become an integral part of the Blaney team to improve skills and confidence in their specialist area. With almost 30 years in business, Blaney are pleased to be able to work with apprentices to mentor them and develop their talents.

In conjunction with local colleges Blaney are offering apprenticeship programmes to cater for a range of education and interest levels

Blaney also offer many exciting and versatile opportunities, across many disciplines. Whether you’re a recent graduate looking to carve out a path on your new career or an experienced professional looking for a new challenge in a permanent role, get in touch. Job opportunities in Ballymena include Business Development, Marketing, Sales, Engineering, Design, Fabrication, Precision CNC Machining and Production. Global job roles involving travel include: Sales Representatives, Territory Managers and Dealer Support.