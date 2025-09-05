​SCARVA florist Ditsy Floral Design is ‘blooming’ with pride having been accepted as a member of the exclusive Good Florist Guide.

The Good Florist Guide is the only kitemark of quality in the world that not only checks and accredits all its members before they are allowed to display the coveted logo, but re-checks the members each year to make sure they are maintaining standards.

The guide is considered the gold standard of floristry and receiving the prestigious accolade is likened to receiving a Michelin star award.

Ditsy Floral Design owner Elaine Groves said they were absolutely over the moon to join an elite group of industry recognised florists.

Being a Good Florist Guide member meant Ditsy Floral Design had to undergo a rigorous evaluation process before being approved.

And it isn’t just the flowers that get checked. Ditsy Floral Design had to prove that every part of their business is as gorgeous as the flowers - right down to the delivery vehicle - to make sure they meet the strict criteria of not just offering gorgeous designs, but also the best service and value for bespoke floristry and flowers.

Commenting on their success, Elaine said, “We are delighted to be accepted into the Good Florist Guide. We are passionate about flowers, design, quality and the service we give to each of our customers, so it is wonderful to have this hard work recognised.

“What’s special about our business is that we provide a relaxed, natural style of floristry that makes every occasion that little bit more special.

Owner Elaine Groves is over the moon to join an elite group of industry recognised florists.

“Weddings are our core business, with hundreds of happy wedding days under our belts, we can now bring our distinctively different gift flowers to a wider audience.”

Caroline Marshall-Foster, editor of The Florist Magazine and Chief Executive of Good Florist Guide, set it up as a way of ensuring customers always receive quality floristry from businesses that value excellent customer service.

“You can buy flowers virtually anywhere these days. But nothing really beats the experience of receiving fabulous flowers from a truly bespoke florist.”