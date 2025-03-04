Bluegrass Horse Feed expands sponsorship at Down Royal with ew ‘Best Turned Out League’

Bluegrass Horse Feed has unveiled its new ‘Best Turned Out League’ at Down Royal Racecourse, a pioneering initiative set to celebrate the unsung heroes of the horse racing world – the dedicated stable staff and grooms who ensure racehorses look and perform at their best.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This initiative marks a major expansion of Bluegrass’s sponsorship with Down Royal, underscoring its commitment to both equine excellence and the behind-the-scenes professionals who support it.

As part of its enhanced partnership, Bluegrass Horse Feed will also continue its support of the St Patrick’s Day race fixture on Monday March 17, one of the most highly anticipated events on the Irish racing calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This exciting move cements Bluegrass as a key supporter of both elite racing and the behind-the-scenes talent that keeps the industry thriving.

Pictured (L-R): Adam Short, Sales, Marketing & Equine Nutritional Advisor at Bluegrass Horse Feed, and Chloe Ferris, Commercial Director at Down Royal Racecourse, as Bluegrass Horse Feed launches its new Best Turned Out League at Down Royal. This initiative celebrates the dedication of stable staff and grooms, marking an exciting expansion of Bluegrass’s sponsorship with the racecourse. Bluegrass will also continue its support of the St Patrick’s Day race fixture on Sunday, 17th March 2025, one of the highlights of the Irish racing calendar.

Adam Short, Sales, Marketing & Equine Nutritional Advisor at Bluegrass Horse Feed, said: "At Bluegrass, our focus is always on enhancing the well-being, nutrition, and performance of the horse. But behind every great racehorse is a dedicated team of grooms who ensure they look and feel their best. The ‘Best Turned Out League’ is our way of recognising and rewarding their hard work, while continuing our proud support of the St Patrick’s Day fixture at Down Royal."

The ‘Best Turned Out League’ will run throughout the 2025 race year, with prizes awarded at each meeting, culminating in an overall champion at the end of the season. This initiative is a celebration of the exceptional care and expertise that stable staff bring to the sport, ensuring that racehorses are always in peak condition when they hit the track.

Chloe Ferris, Commercial Director at Down Royal Racecourse, welcomed the strengthened partnership: "We’re delighted to build on our relationship with Bluegrass Horse Feed, a brand that shares our passion for equine welfare and racing excellence. Their ongoing sponsorship of our St Patrick’s Day fixture is invaluable, and the introduction of the ‘Best Turned Out League’ is an exciting and meaningful way to honour the dedication of stable staff throughout the year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Racegoers can look forward to a spectacular St Patrick’s Day race meeting, with top-tier racing, lively celebrations, and the exciting debut of the ‘Best Turned Out League’. Gates open at 12pm. Further details on the league will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit www.downroyal.com or follow Down Royal and Bluegrass Horse Feed on social media.