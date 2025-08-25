Popular discount retailer B&M has confirmed the opening date for its newly relocated and significantly larger store at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon.

The new site will officially open its doors to the public on Thursday, September 25.

Occupying the former Homebase unit, which closed in February, the relocation marks a key milestone in B&M’s regional expansion strategy. Just metres from its previous location next to Matalan, the move positions the retailer in a more prominent space within Rushmere, which continues to strengthen its role as a leading retail destination in Northern Ireland.

The new store is set to become a flagship site for the brand in the region.

The move comes shortly after B&M opened its new Home Store and Garden Centre in Antrim — the first of its kind in Northern Ireland — marking another major expansion for the brand in the region.

The new B&M store will feature an expanded layout as well as dedicated departments for furniture, toys, electricals, and home essentials. Plans have also been submitted to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council for a 9,031sqft external garden centre.

This development follows B&M’s initial move to Rushmere in April 2022, when it relocated from its original Portadown location. The new unit now represents the next phase of that investment, offering improved visibility and space.

Rushmere Shopping Centre, which already hosts major retailers like Primark, TK Maxx and Dunnes and has recently welcomed Hotel Chocolat has undergone a strategic repositioning, with B&M set to become another of its anchor tenants.

Customers can expect familiar low prices and seasonal specials when the store opens its doors in September.