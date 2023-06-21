In April, the Portstewart coffee chain revealed a record year with an increase in turnover to £17.8m and operating profits of £1.3m and the opening of their 30th store

Northern Ireland coffee chain Bob & Berts is the only Northern Ireland firm to be named among the UK’s 100 fastest growing founder-led private companies.

Founded in Portstewart by Colin McClean in 2013, Bob & Berts has 15 stores across Northern Ireland including Belfast, Lisburn, Omagh and Cookstown, six stores in Scotland and five in England. It employs close to 800 staff across the UK and celebrates its 10th birthday this week.

In April, the coffee chain revealed a record year with an increase in turnover to £17.8m and operating profits of £1.3m and the opening of their 30th store.

The Growth 100 celebrates British business at its best highlighting founders that are driving their companies to deliver significant sales, revenue and profit, against a backdrop of unprecedented economic challenges.

To be on the list businesses must be UK registered, independent and unquoted, meeting the following criteria: Sales between £3m and £200m, trading for at least three years, an operating profit in the latest financial year and founder(s) must still be involved.

Commenting on the FEBE Growth 100 List, FEBE founder Charlotte Quince, said: “We’re so excited to publish this year’s Growth 100. So many people think that business founders just ‘get lucky’ or think of an idea one day and are successful the next. But we know that the journey to success is anything but smooth. The Growth 100 celebrates those who have embraced the entrepreneurial roller coaster and who are now thriving as some of the fastest growing brands in the country.”

Former Dragon’s Den Dragon and FEBE Growth 100 ambassador, Jenny Campbell, added: “I’m very proud to be part of something that celebrates and supports the very best British entrepreneurs and their companies. FEBE Growth 100 focuses on true entrepreneurialism. Founders are unique: their experiences, their vision and their resilience are unlike anything else. So, we want to celebrate these ‘dare to doers’ and shine a light on the incredible accomplishments of some of the finest and fastest-growing companies in the country.”

FEBE, co-founded by Charlotte Quince and John Maffioli, was born out of a desire to celebrate true entrepreneurship, by focusing on the founders behind incredible businesses, as well as an aim to reinvigorate the current corporate business award scene with entrepreneurial dynamism.