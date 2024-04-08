Boost for local manufacturing firms with launch of new engineering qualification

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At the launch of the Industry 4.0 Manufacturing Foundation Degree/Higher Level Apprenticeship, Aine McGreeghan, SERC’s Deputy Head of School of Engineering, said: “Fully-funded by the Department for the Economy, this qualification offers a boost to local manufacturing by equipping engineers with the skills necessary to help with the digital transformation from a manufacturing and operations perspective.”

She added, “Industry 4.0 technologies are already on the agenda for many manufacturing organisations in Northern Ireland.

"The benefits of converging operational technology with their IT systems could result in significant efficiency and profitability boosts.

Delegates at the launch of the Industry 4.0 Manufacturing Foundation Degree, designed to meet the needs of manufacturing companies in Northern Ireland

"Many companies have legacy machines that they want to integrate but perhaps do not have the skills to do so. This programme is ideal to help build those skills and help the companies move forward."

The three-year Industry 4.0 Manufacturing Foundation Degree/Higher Level Apprenticeship, commencing September 2024, is validated by The Open University.

It is delivered part-time, one day a week, whilst learning on-the-job in your place of employment.