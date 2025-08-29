Boost your business and workforce: Upskilling grant fund now open for applications

Antrim and Newtownabbey Labour Market Partnership (LMP) is once again opening the doors for micro, small, and medium businesses and employees with the relaunch of the Employee Upskilling Grant Fund.

After strong results in previous years, this initiative, funded by the Department for Communities, is back to help businesses futureproof their workforce, support employees into new career paths and create fresh opportunities for jobseekers in the Borough.

The grant offers up to £5,000 per business to support training for staff who are:

Working part-time (16 hours or less) and want to grow their careers

At risk of redundancy and need a new pathway

Seeking to upskill into new or improved roles within their organisation

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Smyth with (L-R), Deputy Mayor Councillor Julie Gilmour with AI Services representatives, Eamonn Matthews, Jack O’Brien and Rosaleen Dines

By helping current staff step into advanced roles, the programme also frees up entry-level positions for local unemployed residents, delivering a double benefit for both businesses and the community.

This fund has proven impact. From 2023 to 2025, 13 businesses and 66 employees across sectors from logistics to beauty have boosted their skills, advanced their careers and strengthened their organisations through this programme.

Micro, small, and medium sized businesses can apply for the Fund. Organisations who represent or support businesses can apply on behalf of a number of businesses.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick has encouraged businesses to apply for funding:

“Businesses who have received funding from the Employee Upskilling Grant Fund have said the funding has enabled them to expand their business and create new job opportunities, increase their service offerings, as well as increase employee satisfaction by investing in employees’ professional development. I would urge any business who is having difficulty recruiting or is seeking to further develop their staff to apply for this grant.”

Eamonn Matthews from AI Services spoke of the benefits of the funding awarded to their business;

“The LMP granted funding for specialist training for ultrasonic pregnancy scanning for cattle, which was a service that had increased demand. The funding means that our upskilled staff now deliver a more varied and advanced service, which has helped create a competitive advantage for our business and has greatly improved job sustainability and satisfaction of our staff.”

To apply for the scheme, businesses should access the application form and guidance notes with eligibility criteria through the Council’s website or

E. [email protected] for further information. The closing date for applications is Friday 12 September.