Britt’s in the running for prestigious national ‘Motivator of The Year’ Award 2022

Britt Megahey, managing director and founder of Barclay Communications, is one of just 25 UK entrepreneurs shortlisted for a prestigious, industry accolade – Mobile News Awards 2022 ‘Motivator of the Year’. The new award category has been added to the annual industry celebration to recognise the leader in the UK mobile channel who has successfully guided their organisation through two of the most challenging years in business history.

Barclay Communications’ 10,000 strong client base spans the public and private sector. Over the last 23 months, the 100 strong team at Barclay Communications has worked relentlessly to help businesses, providing them with flexible and robust solutions to enable remote working. In 2021, the business announced investment of over £1.8m in new systems and new people to cope with demand, as well as a dedicated £400,000 marketing budget.

Britt said: “It is an honour to be shortlisted for Mobile News Awards 2022 ‘Motivator of the Year’.

Britt Megahey, Founder and MD, Barclay Communications

“To be shortlisted for this new award is a fantastic achievement.”