Tourism Northern Ireland has presented Bushmills Distillery with a special plaque in recognition of its participation in the NI Spirits Trail.

Launched in March 2023, the trail is made up of 13 unique visitor experiences around Northern Ireland.

Visitors can pick up a `Distillery Trail Passport’ at any of the stops and collect stamps as they explore the breadth and quality of Northern Ireland’s spirit-led experiences.

The distilleries featured on the trail include Copeland Distillery, Donaghadee, Echlinville Distillery, Kircubbin, Rademon Estate Distillery, Crossgar, Hinch Distillery, Ballynahinch, Killowen Distillery, Newry, Woodlab Distillery, Dungannon, The Boatyard Distillery, Enniskillen, Wild Atlantic Distillery, Castlederg, Old Bushmills Distillery, Bushmills, Titanic Distillers, Belfast, McConnell’s Distillery, Belfast, Two Stacks Irish Whiskey, Newry, and the Walled City Brewery, Derry.

(L-R) Sylvia Trueick, Experience Development Executive Officer at Tourism Northern Ireland pictured with Julie Dixon, Visitor Centre Supervisor at Old Bushmills Distillery. CREDIT TOURISM NI

Building on the continued success of the NI Spirits Trail, Tourism NI has presented each participating distillery with a special plaque, recognising their contribution to the trail and guiding visitors on their next adventure.

It is hoped that the plaque will strengthen the collective brand of the trail, while ensuring the distilleries receive continued visibility as part of a sustainable tourism initiative that benefits all regions across Northern Ireland.

Gary Quate, Food and Drink Tourism Manager at Tourism NI said: “These plaques highlight the businesses’ commitment to offering an authentic, tourism-driven experience as part of a broader visitor initiative.

“By displaying the plaque, businesses not only encourage more engagement with the trail, but also give customers confidence in the quality and authenticity of their experience."

Further information about the NI Spirit Trail is available at Northern Ireland Spirits Trail Distillery Passport.