The Bushmills Inn and the Charles Hurst Group have joined forces to support The NI Children to Lapland Trust.

Lexus Belfast, as part of the Charles Hurst Group, will support the cost of sending one child with a life-threatening and/or life-limiting condition to Lapland this winter.

The business chose the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT) as a recipient for its waived fee to showcase vehicles at the recent Bushmills Salmon and Whiskey Festival.

When approached by Lexus Belfast to promote two vehicles on its grounds during the event, The Bushmills Inn suggested that they instead donate the fee to NICLT, a charity it has supported for many years.

Pictured are Sarah Armstrong, Brand Marketing Manager, Charles Hurst Group; Charlene Dickey, a member of the North Coast Fundraising Committee for the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT); and Kerry McIntyre, Duty Managers, The Bushmills Inn

Alan Walls, General Manager of The Bushmills Inn, said: “We are very proud to be a corporate partner of the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust and to support them in their invaluable work. We are always delighted to help where we can to raise awareness of the charity’s work and in the process generate even more funds for them and we saw this as the perfect opportunity to do so.”

And so, Lexus Belfast has donated just under £1000 to support the cost of sending one well-deserved child to the snowy hills of Rovaniemi in Finland where they will meet Santa and his little helpers this winter.

Advertisement

The donation is particularly welcome as the charity resumes its festive day trip to the magical location in December after it was forced to suspend trips because of the pandemic.