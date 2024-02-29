Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bushmills Hill Street Edition is a 36-year-old Irish whiskey created exclusively for the famous Belfast whiskey shop and priced at £5,000, Bushmills Hill Street Edition is one of the most expensive new Irish whiskey bottles ever put on shelves in Northern Ireland.

The limited-edition release of just 208 bottles, pays homage to Hill Street, once home to the Bushmills headquarters and where The Friend at Hand today stands in Belfast.

Home to one of the world’s greatest collections of rare Irish whiskeys and artefacts, The Friend at Hand boasts an exceptional collection of Bushmills single malts and memorabilia, including date-stamped hand-written correspondence from the former Bushmills Belfast headquarters, amongst the highlights.

Bushmills Master Blender, Alex Thomas, said: “In every bottle of Bushmills, we honour our past and the immense passion and patience required to craft the world’s most exclusive single malts. It is my privilege to bring this exceptional whiskey back to Belfast, to the site of Bushmills’ former HQ on Hill Street, in what is a milestone moment for the brand.”

Presented in a bespoke hexagonal box, handcrafted in black American walnut, and adorned with an intricate map of Belfast etched in gold, the Bushmills

Hill Street Edition will take pride of place in The Friend at Hand.

Bushmills Hill Street Edition 36-Year-Old single malt is bottled at 48% ABV and is priced at £5,000 for 700ml (RSP). The limited-edition release of just 208