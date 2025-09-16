Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service crews from Ballymoney, Coleraine and Kilrea attended a fire at the Brown Trout Inn.

The fire was located in the laundry room but the fire crews were able to contain the fire and stop it from spreading.

Posting on social media, NIFRS North said: “Crews using breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and main jets extinguished the blaze and prevented fire spread to adjoing accommodation.”

The owners of the popular hotel and resraurant complex, Bill and Jane O’Hara, also took to social media to reassure patrons that it was business as usual and to pay tributre to the fire crews.

The post read: “IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT - BUSINESS AS USUAL AT THE BROWN TROUT

"As some of you may already know, we unfortunately had a fire at the Brown Trout during the night. Everyone is ok and we were able to contain and isolate the damage.

"As a result, we are pleased to say that it is business as usual at the Trout, and we are looking forward to welcoming you all for food, accommodation, and of course plenty of craic.

"Our phone lines are currently down but we’ll be up and running soon and you’re welcome to pop in or message us on here!

"We would like to thank the N.I Fire Service who have been absolutely brilliant, all our staff who continue to be so professional, and all our current guests, regulars and local customers for showing us such amazing support.

"Bill and Jane O’Hara.”

1 . NEWS It's business as usual at the Brown Trout Inn in Aghadowey following a fire in the early hours of Tuesday, September 16, which was contained by fire crews from NIFRS. Photo: NIFRS

