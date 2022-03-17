Business benefits from Rural Business Development Scheme

It has offered just under £100,000 to 25 rural micro-businesses across Lisburn and Castlereagh.

Denver Wilson of Lift-N-Shift NI Ltd is a successful grant recipient from the current programme. His business received a grant of £4,999 to upgrade their current equipment to include a programmable electric pipe bender. This will greatly speed up the manufacturing process and enhance precision of the final products. The project, which hopes to generate employment for an additional fabricator, will enable the business to expand into additional markets across the ROI and allow them to offer premium quality services to clients far and wide.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme funded under the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation Programme (TRPSI) provides micro businesses with a capital grant capped at £4,999 at a match-funding rate of 50% from DAERA and 50% from participating businesses. Micro businesses are those with less than 10 full time employees.

Alderman Amanda Grehan, Development Committee Chair visited Robert Best and Denver Wilson of Lift-N-Shift NI Ltd to view the new equipment purchased with a grant received from the Rural Business Development Grant Scheme.

Speaking about the recent programme, Alderman Amanda Grehan, Chair of the Development Committee said “We are delighted to offer this small capital grants to support local business growth while tackling poverty within rural communities. The Rural Business Development Grant Scheme plays a key role in the Lisburn Castlereagh area to help support the development of rural micro businesses. We are thrilled to offer this opportunity for these businesses to access financial support that can improve their processes and generate jobs.”

Examples of items funded under the recent call have included computer equipment, telephone systems, trailers, manufacturing equipment and e-commerce websites.”