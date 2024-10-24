Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Portrush dementia training platform has been named as one of the regional winners of this year’s InterTradeIreland Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition.

6D-Dementia Ltd won ‘Best New Start’ while Klas Therapeutics of Belfast won ‘Best Early Stage’. Each company received €20,000 and will advance to the All-Island final in Belfast on November 7.

The InterTradeIreland Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition is the largest business competition of its kind on the island of Ireland, offering a total prize fund of €300,000 to promising start-ups and early-stage businesses.

6D-Dementia Ltd, founded by Portrush woman Dr Frances Duffy, was named the ‘Best New Start’ for Northern Ireland.

Dr Frances Duffy, CEO and Founder of 6D-Dementia Ltd and Shane O’Hanlon, Funding for Growth Manager at InterTradeIreland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

6D-Dementia Ltd is a training platform that helps organisations develop bespoke dementia care pathways, improving clinical outcomes. 6D addresses the urgent need for solutions to help manage complex patients, reduce caregiver burnout, and improve care quality in both community and hospital settings. It also supports the financial sustainability of healthcare services.

Dr Frances Duffy, CEO and Founder of 6D-Dementia Ltd said: “I am thrilled 6D-Dementia Ltd is through to the final stages of the Seedcorn Competition. The funding will help to further invest in refining the platform by integrating more advanced features and enhanced data analytics to provide richer insights to users.

"We will also allocate part of the prize to build a more comprehensive digital marketing campaign aimed at expanding brand visibility across the UK, Ireland, and other international markets. Finally, we can invest in targeted content, such as case studies and testimonials, to engage more stakeholders and demonstrate the impact of the 6D platform.”

The regional final, held on October 23 in Belfast, saw the finalists pitch their investment proposals to a panel of judges, including active investors. The Northern Ireland regional winners will now compete for the overall prize of €100,000 at the final in Belfast next month.

For start-ups and early-stage businesses, the InterTradeIreland Seedcorn Investor-Readiness Competition provides a platform to demonstrate why these companies believe they are ‘investor ready’ and open to a funding injection.

For the fourth consecutive year, an additional €20,000 prize will be awarded for best investment proposal from a company operating in the low carbon/green sector.

For all the latest information on Seedcorn visit: www.intertradeireland.com/seedcorn