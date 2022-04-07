Business thanks Council support

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured at Three Queens, Coleraine’s new doughnut and dessert bar located on Railway Road, with owner Kirsty Nicholl and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Economic Development Officer Louise Pollock

Local entrepreneurs Joel Dunlop and Kirsty Nicholl recently opened Three Queens on Railway Road after spotting a gap in the market for high quality baked goods and desserts in Coleraine town centre, offering delivery, take away and sit in options.

Joel has completely transformed the retail premises, undertaking a full refit to create a warm and welcoming space for customers, while investing in specialist equipment which ensures his products are freshly baked every day in a nearby manufacturing facility.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes recently visited Joel and Kirsty to find out more about their new endeavour.

Speaking afterwards, the Mayor said: “It is very encouraging to see another new business opening in our Borough and Three Queens is a welcome addition to Coleraine’s town centre offering. Joel and Kirsty have participated in our Alchemy programme and were able to focus their strategy through its targeted business mentoring.

“I wish them all the best with their new venture. With doughnuts like I tasted, I have no doubt they will do well!”

Joel, who is well known as the owner of The Popcorn Factory NI, has benefited from Council’s support services from as far back as 2014, when he first went into business.

He is now regarded as Northern Ireland’s leading popcorn and candy floss manufacturer and has expanded his customer base to become a successful international exporter, supplying to large entertainment centres and multi-national retailers and employing seven staff at his Coleraine-based headquarters.

Commenting on the positive impact of Council’s support services, Joel said: “The growth in our business has been supported at every step via the Alchemy programme and we have greatly benefited from Council’s input on our journey, whether it was guidance on strategy, applying for export funding from Invest NI or enhancing our digital presence.

“We are very excited to take the next step in opening Three Queens and look forward to customers trying our delicious range of high-quality donuts, desserts and coffee.”