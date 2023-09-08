Register
Businesses from Carrick, Newtownabbey and Belfast shortlisted for Health and Fitness Awards 2023

A number of health and fitness businesses operating in Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus and north Belfast have been shortlisted as finalists for this year’s NI Health and Fitness Awards.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Sep 2023, 15:11 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 15:11 BST
The awards, which have been running since 2018, are open to personal trainers, online coaches, gyms, fitness classes, food or clothing retailers, or any health and fitness business in Northern Ireland, with 21 categories to choose from.

This year has experienced a fantastic increase in the number of entries from businesses across the industry.

The awards are due to be presented on September 23. (Pic Kelvin Boyes).The awards are due to be presented on September 23. (Pic Kelvin Boyes).
The awards are due to be presented on September 23. (Pic Kelvin Boyes).
Savage Martial Arts, Carrickfergus is in the Health and Fitness Business of the Year category.

Antrim Road-based business The Little Yogi Studio is in the Yoga Class of the Year category.

Raaxo, Newtownabbey is in the Health and Fitness Retailer of the Year category.

Chloe Campbell, Coaching with Chloe C, Belfast is in contention for the Female Personal Trainer of the Year accolade.

The awards event is scheduled for September 23 at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast with radio presenter Ibe Sesay overseeing the event.

