Businesses in the Community NI launches groundbreaking Age-Positive Workplace research project

Business in the Community Northern Ireland (BITCNI) is inviting forward-thinking employers to take part in a pioneering new research initiative aimed at creating more age-inclusive workplaces.

The Age-Positive Workplaces project builds on insights from BITCNI’s five-year Age at Work programme and is delivered in partnership with EPIC Futures NI and Ulster University.

This initiative will challenge outdated recruitment and retention practices and develop inclusive strategies that support employees at every stage of life—particularly those aged 50 and over.

“We’re calling on businesses to help drive systemic change in workplace culture and policy,” said BITCNI Managing Director, Dr Lisa McIlvenna. “This project is about valuing experience, supporting older workers, and ensuring workplaces are inclusive for all ages.”

Launching the Age-Inclusive Workplaces research project are Professor Martin McCracken, Research Director at Ulster University Business School and Professor of Work and Employment; Dr Lisa McIlvenna, Managing Director, Business in the Community and Dr Rachael Singleton, Behavioural scientist and lecturer at Ulster University Business School.

BITCNI is one of eleven organisations collaborating with EPIC Futures NI, a Local Policy Innovation Partnership led by Ulster University and funded by the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC), Innovate UK, and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

The research will explore how gap analysis and interactive training workshops can improve age-inclusive recruitment and retention practices across sectors.

Businesses that take part in the project will gain access to practical strategies designed to make their workplaces more age inclusive. They will also benefit from organisational insights generated through self-assessment tools, helping them better understand their current practices and areas for improvement.

Participants will receive evidence-based training and attend interactive workshops, all supported by Business in the Community and a behavioural scientist from Ulster University. In addition to these tangible benefits, organisations will have the opportunity to contribute to meaningful policy research that could shape future employment practices across Northern Ireland and beyond.

Northern Ireland is home to approximately 699,000 people aged 50 and over, representing 36.8% of the population (DFE, 2021). Despite this, the employment rate for individuals aged 50–64 is nearly 20% lower than that of those aged 25–49 (DWP, 2024).

Globally, it is projected that by 2050, 30% of the workforce will be aged 50 or older, while the working-age population in western countries is expected to shrink by 30% during the same period (World Economic Forum, 2024). These trends highlight the urgent need for businesses to adapt and embrace age-inclusive practices.

Professor Martin McCracken, Research Director at Ulster University Business School and Professor of Work and Employment added: “EPIC Futures NI values its partnership with Business in the Community NI, which enables us to understand real-life issues for employers in relation to the skills challenges they face.

"This partnership enables us to gain employer-led insights to shaping inclusive, future-ready workplaces across Northern Ireland and is part of our wider mission to tackle economic inactivity and build inclusive skills pathways. The research will see researchers from Ulster University Business School working directly with Business in the Community NI to explore the potential and benefits of more age-inclusive workplaces in Northern Ireland.

Business in the Community is seeking representatives from up to 20 member organisations across Northern Ireland. Ideal participants include professionals working in human resources, operations, diversity and inclusion, or senior leaders who have direct influence over recruitment and retention practices. Only one representative per organisation will be selected to ensure a diverse and balanced cohort.

If your organisation is interested in taking part, visit www.bitcni.org.uk/agepositive for more information.