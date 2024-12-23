Businesses invited to power up digital and sustainability skills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Enterprise support service Go Succeed has launched two free initiatives designed to empower local businesses in Mid and East Antrim with the Green to Grow and Digital Edge programmes.

Hosted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, these free programmes are tailored to help businesses embrace sustainability and enhance their digital presence, equipping them with essential skills to thrive in the modern world.

The Digital Edge programme provides SMEs with the necessary skills to succeed online with expert-led mentoring sessions and interactive workshops. Topics include social media marketing, content creation and the use of AI tools to maintain a competitive edge in the digital landscape.

Designed for businesses exploring sustainability for the first time, Go Succeed is also offering micro and small employer enterprises, with a business premise, an opportunity to benefit from its free four-month Green to Grow programme. Delegates will receive one-to-one mentoring from sustainability experts and a sustainability roadmap to reduce their carbon footprint whilst saving on costs.

A Go Succeed spokesperson said: “Through the Green to Grow and Digital Edge programmes, we are proud to support our local businesses in Mid and East Antrim as they navigate the challenges of sustainability and the digitalisation in the modern world.

“These initiatives not only empower our entrepreneurs with the tools they need to thrive but also reinforce our commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability within our community.”

Among those to have availed of the Go Succeed services locally is Carrickfergus-based entrepreneur Gemma McAllister, of WearMatter, who recently won Go Succeed’s Ultimate Pitch competition after receiving mentorship from the government-backed enterprise support service.

Invaluable

Gemma said: “Go Succeed has been invaluable in my business’ growth and I cannot recommend them enough.

“The mentorship which I received really helped me with my digital marketing. I was struggling with website traffic and the skills I gained through the personalised mentorship programme enabled me to increase search engine optimisation and grow brand awareness.

"In today’s world, digital skills are vital if you want to see your business grow so I strongly recommend upskilling as much as you can and availing of whatever help is out there.

“If you are struggling to grow your business and need a helping hand, I highly recommend reaching out to Go Succeed. You won’t regret it!”

In its first year, Go Succeed has directly engaged almost 27,500 individuals and businesses, driving new economic growth and creating jobs in every part of the region in Northern Ireland. Since conception, the service has also provided tailored support to 5,043 individuals and entrepreneurs in their startup journeys and 3,619 businesses have accessed growth activities.

The service supports entrepreneurs, new starts and existing businesses with easy-to-access advice and support including mentoring, masterclasses, peer networks, access to grant funding and a business plan, at every stage of their growth journey.

It is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and delivered via Northern Ireland’s 11 councils.

For more information about the initiatives, and how to register, visit www.go-succeed.com or visit www.go-succeed-digital-edge.co.uk to register for Digital Edge and bit.ly/MEAGreenToGrow to register for Green to Grow. Spaces are limited and subject to eligibility criteria.