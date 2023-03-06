Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) is inviting those working in sustainability roles to learn the importance and essential elements of a sustainable supply chain.

The event, delivered in partnership with AIB, will take place at 9am on Tuesday March 21 in Burnavon Arts & Cultural Centre, Cookstown.

The event will host speakers from Openreach Northern Ireland and GIRAFFE Associates, who will share expertise on finding a balance between sustainability, customer choice and cost as well as what ESG means for suppliers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Event speakers include David Lucas, Head of Transformation and Business Planning at Openreach Northern Ireland and Gillian McKee, Managing Director at GIRAFFE Associates.

David Lucas, Head of Transformation and Business Planning at Openreach Northern Ireland.

In addition, there will be an opportunity for delegates to network with others, share lessons and discuss their own sustainability journey. Attendees will also be signposted to practical resources and tools to support the planning and execution of their ESG strategy. This event is exclusively for NI Chamber members.

Advertisement