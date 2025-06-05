The premises formerly occupied by Bedwin Soft Furnishings, 54 Bridge Street, Banbridge, will soon make way for a hot-food restaurant and takeaway.

A planning application for the change of use, which has now been approved, was lodged by Colin Johnstone, Cashel Hill, Castlewellan, who trades as ‘The Hatch’ and specialises in private events.

The applicant’s agent was R. E. Quinn Architects Ltd, Princes Street, Dromore.

Although the building is listed, which can make it more difficult to get planning permission, ABC Planning officers explained in their report they had no issue with the change of use: “The unit is currently a vacant retail unit, and there is no proposed change to the façade of the building, only internal works and change to the use class.

“The proposal would therefore be acceptable in this location. The existing building floors above are currently commercial/offices and are presently vacant.

“It is also noted the proposed operational times are varying hours, with the earliest opening being 9am and the latest closing at 9pm.

“The site lies within an Area of Townscape Character (ATC). The proposal does not include any changes to the exterior of the building, and therefore officers are satisfied that Policy ATC 2 is complied with, as the proposed development would maintain the overall character of the ATC, and would respect the built form of the area.

“Prior to the commencement of operation, a three-stage extraction ventilation system shall be installed in accordance with the approved plans, to include filtration, a UV/ozone system, and chemical neutralisation, to protect the commercial amenity from adverse odour impact associated with the proposal.”

The planning application states that Mr Johnstone is hoping to hire 12 members of staff, and anticipates around 50 daily customers. The application was lodged on October 31.

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter