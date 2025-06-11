Call 5 of the Digital Transformation Flexible Fund is now open

The Digital Transformation Flexible Fund (DTFF) has officially opened its fifth funding call, inviting small and micro businesses across the ABC borough to apply for grants ranging from £5,000 to £20,000.

This initiative aims to support the adoption of advanced digital technologies, enhancing competitiveness and driving innovation.

Craigavon-based manufacturing firm, Titus Solutions, exemplifies the impact of DTFF. After securing £20,000 funding in a previous call, the company invested in a robotic welder with desktop programming and simulation, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and reducing production times.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Alderman Stephen Moutray, said: "We welcome the fifth call of this funding programme that will hopefully aid our local businesses in their digital innovation endeavours. As the world around us is constantly moving forward in terms of digital advancements, it is crucial that the businesses in our borough get the support they need in order to be at the forefront of this transformation. I encourage businesses to find out more and attend one of the briefing sessions either online or in person."

Robotic Welder in action at Titus Solutions, Craigavon

Simon Hewitt, Managing Director of Titus Solutions, stated: "The DTFF grant was a game-changer for us. Implementing robotics and AI technology streamlined our processes, cut production times, and boosted overall productivity. It's been instrumental in our growth."

Eligible projects must focus on transformative technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, process automation, big data analytics, immersive technologies, and the Internet of Things. The fund covers up to 70% of project costs, with applicants providing the remaining 30%.

Expressions of Interest for Call 5 close at 12 noon on Friday 11 July 2025. ABC Council and DTFF will host a series of pre-application briefing sessions which will provide detailed information on eligibility criteria, application processes, and insights into successful digital transformation projects just like Titus Solutions. Dates and registration details are available on the DTFF website: dtff.co.uk

Delivered by all 11 local councils under the Full Fibre Northern Ireland Consortium (FFNI) and supported by Invest NI, DTFF is part-funded by the NI Executive, UK Government, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), and local authorities.