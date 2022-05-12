Call for east Antrim residents to apply to 2022 apprentice scheme

Open to those aged 16 or over from all backgrounds and all abilities, this unique board learning and development programme is looking for a diverse range of Boardroom Apprentices to take a seat at one of 58 host boards and attend a suite of learning days throughout the year.

Ashley said: “My key learning has been that the lynchpin of board effectiveness is accountability - on so many levels.

“Likewise the importance of being a ‘critical friend’ as a board member - supportive and positive but ready to critically review and question.”

Ashley Morrow.

Founded by Eileen Mullan in 2017, the programme is now in its sixth year and has helped 223 individuals across Northern Ireland make their aspiration of sitting on a board a reality whilst helping to diversify boardrooms in the public and third sector.

Eileen said: “I decided to create a programme that brings together three key elements – knowledge and understanding, experience and support. Over a twelve-month window Boardroom Apprentices will get practical board experience, a suite of learning days and support to fully equip them to serve on a board in the public or third sector.”

With support from the Department of Finance, the Boardroom Apprentice provides apprentices with the opportunity to expand their skill set through a suite of learning days on topics such as finance, governance and communication.

This year’s programme will run from September 1 - until August 31 2023 in adherence to all relevant Covid-19 guidance.

For more information, or to apply, go to boardroomapprentice.com