Councillors have called for interventions in Carrickfergus in a bid to increase the number of visitors to the town centre.

A report presented to the borough council’s Environment and Economy Committee at a meeting in The Braid, Ballymena, on Monday evening, showed that footfall in June decreased by almost five per cent compared to the same period last year.

Speaking at the meeting, Knockagh Alliance Councillor Aaron Skinner described the decrease in footfall in the town centre as “continual”.

He stated: “I am aware we have a community-led festival happening this week. We are not able to use economic development funds to support that. I would ask that a pot is available to support that festival.”

The ‘Around the Town Festival’ is taking place in Carrickfergus with music, comedy, cabaret and traditional performances.

Cllr Skinner continued: “We are desperately in need of some sort of intervention in Carrick. When that is happening, I think it is right for council to get behind that.”

An officer commented: “As part of estimates, it would be good to have estimates ring-fenced for events within town centres.”

Cllr Skinner added: “From an economic development perspective, this is something that is bringing footfall into our town centre.”

An artisan market held at Market Place, in Carrick town centre, last month was attended by 500 visitors, the report also noted, with footfall “steady” throughout the day.

Commenting on the June footfall, Carrickfergus Castle DUP Alderman Billy Ashe MBE said: “A downturn again of figures for Carrickfergus. Simply knowing them does not cut the mustard.

“It is time we sat down and had a conversation about what we are going to do to tackle this. It just keeps getting worse and worse and expectation gets lower and lower.”

Ald Ashe suggested that footfall counters in the town centre count people “at least twice” . These are located at Market Place, High Street and North Street.

“There is no footfall in the town centre and it is time we sat down and had a conversation about what we are going to do differently. We are constantly doing the same thing and it ain’t getting any better,” he added.

The Town Centre Health Check Report 2024 showed that footfall in Carrick town centre dropped by almost 40 per cent between April 2018 and April 2024.

Separately, the committee was told a CCTV scheme is being developed, subject to funding, to be provided in Carrickfergus and Larne for the first time and extended in Ballymena town centre.

The committee report indicated that the scheme design will be progressed once the council’s existing CCTV monitoring contract is “reviewed and re-tendered”.

Cllr Skinner asked for CCTV coverage to be extended to the Marine Gardens in Carrickfergus.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter