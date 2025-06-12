​LOCAL MLA Doug Beattie has expressed serious concern over the ongoing lack of investment in Gilford, highlighting the growing number of empty and derelict buildings in the village centre.

Once a vibrant local hub, Gilford is now facing visible decline as more shops and buildings sit vacant, leaving parts of the village neglected and underused.

According to the MLA, the deterioration of key sites, including former retail units and community spaces, is having a damaging impact on the local economy and the morale of residents.

Doug Beattie MLA commented: “Gilford has been left behind.

The UUP’s Doug Beattie MLA and Alderman Ian Burns with Richard Lutton at the site of the former Gilford Mill.

“The number of boarded-up and derelict buildings in the heart of this village is deeply concerning.

“Residents feel forgotten, and it's long past time that meaningful investment was delivered to this area."

A key part of regenerating Gilford, the redevelopment of the old mill site, has remained stalled - despite long-standing hopes that it could become a focal point for economic and community renewal.

The old mill has enormous potential to become the cornerstone of Gilford’s revival - whether that’s as a business hub, a housing development, or a community space - and Mr Beattie is now calling on government departments, local council and private stakeholders to prioritise investment in Gilford and ensure that the village is not overlooked in wider regional development plans.

The MLA stated: “People here deserve better.

“Gilford is full of potential, but without action, we risk losing more of what makes this village special.

“I am calling for urgent investment to kick-start the development of the old mill and to help bring life back to our main street.

“Let’s make Gilford a place people are proud to live in, once again.”

